State, city police investigating Kentucky inmate death

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - An inmate's death shortly after his arrest for public intoxication has prompted a Kentucky police department to conduct an internal review.
The Paducah Sun reports that Kentucky State Police are also investigating the death of 33-year-old Joshua Fuson, who was found unresponsive at the McCracken County Jail on March 25 and died two days later at a hospital.
According to the Paducah police report, Fuson was arrested March 25 by police acting on a tip that he was overdosing on methamphetamine. The report says police deployed several Tasers as Fuson kept fighting with emergency responders.
In his initial findings, Coroner Dan Sims expressed concern, saying Fuson was put into a detox cell and monitored by another inmate. Sims later recused himself, as he's running for McCracken County jailer.
Information from: The Paducah Sun, http://www.paducahsun.com
