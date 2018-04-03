Police investigating after 17-year-old shot in Lincoln Heights

Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot in Lincoln Heights Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Mathews Drive.

Police said the 17-year-old was shot in the back while standing in front of his residence.

The victim was transported to UCMC. Their condition is unknown at this time.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 513-825-1500.

