Ohio coroner says recently ID'd body found in '06 a homicide

WARREN, Ohio (AP) - A northeast Ohio county coroner has ruled the death of a man whose body was found in 2006 and just recently identified a homicide.
The (Youngstown) Vindicator reports Trumbull County Coroner Humphrey Germaniuk (jur-MAN'-uk) said Monday circumstances surrounding the death of 47-year-old Gregory Griffin, of Youngstown, led to the ruling.
Griffin's skeletal remains were found by fishermen in a secluded area at Mosquito Lake near Trumbull County's Bazetta Township in July 2006. Germaniuk says the body appeared to have been dumped there months earlier.
Griffin was identified two weeks ago through DNA testing prompted by a tip Bazetta Township police received in February 2017.
Germaniuk says it doesn't appear that Griffin was shot or stabbed but perhaps could have died from asphyxia.
Information from: The Vindicator, http://www.vindy.com
