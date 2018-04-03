LIST: Storms knock out power to Tri-State residents

Duke Energy reported several power outages in the Tri-State on Tuesday evening.

With storms moving through and high wind gusts, areas of the Tri-State could continue to lose power throughout the evening.

There are currently 1,000 outages being reported at this time.

Boone, KY: 186

Campbell, KY: 285

Butler, OH: 175

Hamilton, OH: 72

Warren, OH: 203

According to the Duke Energy website, there is no set time for when outages will be restored. Officials are assessing damage.

For current outage information, visit Duke Energy.

Stay up on the latest forecast with our free FOX19 Now First Alert Weather App: http://onelink.to/cxmvwv

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.