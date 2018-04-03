Someone keeps running over stop signs in Campbell County, Ky. - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Someone keeps running over stop signs in Campbell County, Ky.

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Pixabay/file Pixabay/file
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -

Authorities in Campbell County are looking for the person who has been intentionally driving a truck over area street signs and stop signs.

Police are asking residents to report suspicious activity.

This has been doing on for the past several weeks.

Police said there is an anonymous tip line at 859-547-3101 and a non-emergency dispatch line at 859-292-3622.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly