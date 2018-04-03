VIDEO: Car speeds through school zone, crashes after police chase

Newly released dash and body camera footage shows a chase through Over-The-Rhine that ended with a suspect crashing into a building at the intersection of Vine and Mulberry streets. (WXIX)

Newly released dash and body camera footage shows a chase through Over-The-Rhine that ended with a suspect crashing into a building at the intersection of Vine and Mulberry streets.

Cincinnati police say they observed Anthony J. Douglas, 31, run a red light on Valentine's Day. The newly released video shows Douglas speeding through a school zone after noticing police lights behind him.

The Toyota Camry was seconds away from hitting children in a Rothernberg Prep Academy crosswalk.

After Douglas was arrested, he told police he saw the kids.

"I wasn't going to hit those kids," he said. "I let them walk across the street."

Douglas was put in handcuffs after sending police on a short foot pursuit. The Cincinnati man pleaded guilty to a first-degree misdemeanor charge for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

The guilty plea landed Douglas in jail for 10 days and cost him $185 in fines.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.