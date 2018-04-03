Boats on standby as rain continues to fall in West Harrison, Ind.

Boats are on standby as a precaution in one southeastern Indiana town as rain continues to fall in the Tri-State. (WXIX)

Three people living near White Water River in West Harrison -- on the 2900 block of Barber -- are being checked on by officials.

A severe weather threat for the Tri-State should come to an end by 2 a.m. Wednesday.

