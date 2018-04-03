Woman allegedly fights of attempted abductor in area apartment parking lot

A Cincinnati woman is recovering in the hospital after police say she escaped an attempted abduction.

It happened Tuesday morning at Heritage Apartment complex in Wyoming.

Lindsey Blackman didn't see what happened, but just knowing that a man a few feet away from her home allegedly tried to drag a woman into his car makes her tremble.

"I feel like I need to get some mace and a flashlight to protect myself, to protect my kids," said Blackman.

Police say the 46-year-old was in the parking lot a few minutes before 7 a.m. when the man approached her. Police say he tried to force her into his car.

Not knowing what he wanted or what he was planning to do, the family of the victim says she fought for her life and was ultimately able to get away.

"It's scary because it could have been anybody. It could have been me. I leave at that time in the morning. It could have been my kids because they're leaving. There are so many people in this complex," said Blackman.

Police say there was one witness. He's working with police to help them catch the man who is described as a white man with a beard. Police say he appears to be in his 50s.

A father who lives in the complex says he's also had scary encounters with his daughter.

"It's happened before. People have approached our kids in cars and they know what to do. They run away and we've reported it before," said the father who didn't want his name released.

Residents who live in the complex say more needs to be done to keep the area safe.

"This specific apartment complex has really gone downhill," said the father.

Blackman says she'd like to see cameras and more lighting. They both say they'd feel safer seeing more police patrols.

