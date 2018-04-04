Ohio youth baseball league raffling off AR-15, other guns

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio youth baseball league is raffling off an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and other guns for a fundraiser to reduce registration fees.
The Repository reports the East Canton Youth Baseball Association also will raffle off a bolt-action hunting rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun and a handgun during the league's youth picture day on April 29. It's the fifth year the league has held a gun raffle.
The AR-15, a civilian version of a U.S. military rifle, has drawn national attention in recent weeks because it was the same type of gun used in the Parkland, Florida, school shooting that killed 17 people.
The league president says families aren't required to sell raffle tickets. He says winners pick up their weapons at a gun store and are subject to background checks.
Information from: The Repository, http://www.cantonrep.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Duke Energy reported power outages as storms rolled through the Tri-State on Tuesday.Full Story >
Duke Energy reported power outages as storms rolled through the Tri-State on Tuesday.Full Story >
A place where people put their loved ones to rest is now the scene of a crime in Georgetown.Full Story >
A place where people put their loved ones to rest is now the scene of a crime in Georgetown.Full Story >
A Cincinnati woman is recovering in the hospital after police say she escaped an attempted abduction.Full Story >
A Cincinnati woman is recovering in the hospital after police say she escaped an attempted abduction.Full Story >
The man wanted in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Verona and a robbery in Florida has been arrested in Tennessee.Full Story >
The man wanted in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Verona and a robbery in Florida has been arrested in Tennessee.Full Story >
Boats are on standby as a precaution in one southeastern Indiana town as rain continues to fall in the Tri-State.Full Story >
Boats are on standby as a precaution in one southeastern Indiana town as rain continues to fall in the Tri-State.Full Story >