Trump wants US military to secure border until wall is built

Scott Pruitt has come under intense scrutiny for his use of a Capitol Hill condominium owned by the wife of prominent Washington lobbyist Steven Hart, whose firm represents fossil fuel companies.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). In this Feb. 12, 2018 photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt attends a meeting at the White House in Washington. Trump is offering his support to the head of the Environmental Protection Agency wh...

After federal aid, the average monthly premium paid by subsidized customers on HealthCare.gov is dropping to $89 from last year's $106.

Premiums shoot up, but many are paying less for 'Obamacare'

According to officials familiar with the preparations for the meeting, Trump's entire national security team,strongly advised against a hasty withdrawal from Syria.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, file). In this Friday, Jan. 19, 2007, file photo, a National Guard unit patrols at the Arizona-Mexico border in Sasabe, Ariz.

(AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). In this July 19, 2006, file photo, a California Army National Guardsman grades dirt with a tractor next to the second U.S.-Mexico border fence in San Diego.

(AP Photo/Khampha Bouaphanh). In this June 13, 2006, file photo, Utah National Guard soldiers work on extending a border fence in San Luis, Ariz.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, file). In this June 20, 2008, file photo, members of the 200th Red Horse Air National Guard Civil Engineering Squadron from Camp Perry in Ohio, including Tech Sgt. David Hughes, right, and Tech Sgt. William Bunker, sec...

(AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). In this June 21, 2006, file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence Wednesday, June 21, 2006, near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego.

By JILL COLVIN and LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump wants to use the military to secure the U.S.-Mexico border until his "big, beautiful wall" is erected.

He said during a news conference Tuesday: "Until we can have a wall and proper security, we're going to be guarding our border with the military."

He has been frustrated by the lack of progress on fulfilling the signature promise of his campaign.

Federal law prohibits the use of active-duty service members for law enforcement inside the U.S., unless specifically authorized by Congress. But over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.

The administration appears to be considering a model similar to a 2006 operation deployed by President George W. Bush.

