Coroner tracks huge spike in Columbus area overdose deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The coroner serving the greater Columbus area says overdose deaths blamed largely on opioids soared again last year.
Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz (AN'-ih-hee ohr-TEEZ') said Tuesday that the central Ohio county saw 520 overdose deaths in 2017, a 47 percent increase from the previous year.
Ortiz said abuse of the synthetic painkiller fentanyl is driving the increase, accounting for 67 percent of all overdoses compared to 2016. Fentanyl accounted for 41 percent of overdose deaths that year.
The coroner said victims continue to be mostly white men, though the number of female overdose fatalities is climbing.
The state Health Department says a record 4,050 Ohioans died of overdoses in 2016, with 2017 statewide numbers expected to be much higher.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Duke Energy reported power outages as storms rolled through the Tri-State on Tuesday.Full Story >
Duke Energy reported power outages as storms rolled through the Tri-State on Tuesday.Full Story >
A place where people put their loved ones to rest is now the scene of a crime in Georgetown.Full Story >
A place where people put their loved ones to rest is now the scene of a crime in Georgetown.Full Story >
A Cincinnati woman is recovering in the hospital after police say she escaped an attempted abduction.Full Story >
A Cincinnati woman is recovering in the hospital after police say she escaped an attempted abduction.Full Story >
The man wanted in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Verona and a robbery in Florida has been arrested in Tennessee.Full Story >
The man wanted in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Verona and a robbery in Florida has been arrested in Tennessee.Full Story >
Boats are on standby as a precaution in one southeastern Indiana town as rain continues to fall in the Tri-State.Full Story >
Boats are on standby as a precaution in one southeastern Indiana town as rain continues to fall in the Tri-State.Full Story >