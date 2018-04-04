MLK's first cousin to mark assassination anniversary in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A first cousin of Martin Luther King Jr. is among speakers marking the 50th anniversary of the civil rights leader's assassination at the Ohio Statehouse.

The memorial commemoration at noon Wednesday also features a gospel choir from Columbus State Community College. It is free and open to the public.

The Rev. Joel L. King Jr. is King's cousin. He'll speak along with state Sen. Bob Peterson, a Washington Court House Republican, and state Rep. Hearcel Craig, a Columbus Democrat.

David Jehnson, of the Institute for Human Rights and Responsibilities, also is participating. He was among delegation leaders at the 1963 March on Washington.

A moment of national reflection is planned at 7:01 p.m. Wednesday. Churches will toll bells 39 times, for King's age at the time he was killed.

