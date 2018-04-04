Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (WSB/CNN) – A Georgia woman and her alleged lover, who was also a family friend, were denied bond on charges of murder in the November shooting death of the woman’s husband.

Police Detective David Smith says since he first began interviewing Tia Young and Harvey ‘Tim’ Lee about the death of the former’s husband, their stories just didn’t add up.

"The inconsistencies came from how they found the body, when they found the body and what time the 911 call came in,” Smith said.

Tia Young claimed she and her three sons were asleep upstairs while Lee, who lived with the family, was downstairs on his laptop, when her husband, George Young, was killed in November 2017.

As he returned home from his private security job, George Young was fatally shot on his front porch.

Hours after the murder, Tia Young appeared distraught as she told reporters she suspected a robbery.

"I don't know. I don't know how I'm going to do it by myself,” she said in the interview.

But police say those words were fake and that Tia Young and Lee murdered her husband because they were having an affair. The two had known each other from early adulthood, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

"They were both involved, maybe not necessarily one more than the other, but they had been talking about it for some time,” Smith said.

The two allegedly wanted George Young’s $1 million life insurance policy.

In court Tuesday afternoon both Tia Young and Tim Lee were given court-appointed attorneys. They are charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault.

Copyright 2018 WSB, Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, Family photos via CNN. All rights reserved. Raycom News Network contributed to this report.