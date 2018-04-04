Wind turbine company offers scholarships to STEM students

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) - A wind turbine company in western Ohio is starting a scholarship program to support STEM students.
WTOL-TV reports the Findlay-based company One Energy Enterprises is giving back to the community through its One Energy Megawatt Scholarship Program. One Energy will offer a $5,000 a year scholarship to a local STEM student for each turbine it builds.
There are almost 20 turbines in the program. The names of students who win the scholarships will be placed on the side of the turbines.
CEO and General Manager Jereme Kent says the scholarship is a way to help and inspire students in the area. Kent says some of the students might even work for One Energy someday.
Information from: WTOL-TV, http://www.wtol.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
