Kentucky ag commissioner touts hemp program's impact

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's agriculture commissioner says a preliminary review of the state's experimental hemp program shows it had a multi-million-dollar economic impact.
Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles says the review shows Kentucky licensed processors paid the state's growers $7.5 million for harvested hemp.
That's according to an early analysis of 2017 processor production reports.
He says holders of hemp processor licenses reported $25.6 million in capital improvements and investments and $16.7 million in gross product sales.
Quarles says those numbers show hemp's economic potential.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he will push legislation to bring hemp production back into the mainstream by removing it from the controlled substances list that now associates the crop with marijuana. Quarles says the proposal offers the best chance to put hemp on the path toward commercialization.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Duke Energy reported power outages as storms rolled through the Tri-State on Tuesday.Full Story >
Duke Energy reported power outages as storms rolled through the Tri-State on Tuesday.Full Story >
A place where people put their loved ones to rest is now the scene of a crime in Georgetown.Full Story >
A place where people put their loved ones to rest is now the scene of a crime in Georgetown.Full Story >
A Cincinnati woman is recovering in the hospital after police say she escaped an attempted abduction.Full Story >
A Cincinnati woman is recovering in the hospital after police say she escaped an attempted abduction.Full Story >
The man wanted in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Verona and a robbery in Florida has been arrested in Tennessee.Full Story >
The man wanted in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Verona and a robbery in Florida has been arrested in Tennessee.Full Story >
Boats are on standby as a precaution in one southeastern Indiana town as rain continues to fall in the Tri-State.Full Story >
Boats are on standby as a precaution in one southeastern Indiana town as rain continues to fall in the Tri-State.Full Story >