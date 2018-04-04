Police: YouTube shooter was calm in interview before attack

Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.Full Story >
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.Full Story >
Four retired journalists are recalling their roles in helping The Associated Press report the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years agoFull Story >
US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese products as trade tensions riseFull Story >
President Donald Trump says he expects to decide "very quickly" whether to remove U.S. troops from war-torn Syria, saying their primary mission was to defeat the Islamic State group and "we've almost completed that task."Full Story >
A Dutch attorney who lied to federal agents investigating former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been sentenced to 30 days in prisonFull Story >
Leaders of Baltic countries arrive at White House for talks with President Donald Trump.Full Story >
Country star Dierks Bentley hopes that his new single reminds fans he's not always singing about a partyFull Story >
One juror has been picked and key rulings are on the way in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrialFull Story >
