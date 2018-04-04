Colerain remembers two fallen firefighters - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Colerain remembers two fallen firefighters

Wednesday marks 10 years since Colerain Twp. firefighters Robin Broxterman and Brian Schira were killed while battling a house fire.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

Wednesday marks 10-years since two Colerain Township firefighters were killed while battling a house fire. Captain

Robin Broxterman, 37, and Brian Schira, 29, were killed as they fought a fire on April 4, 2008 on Squirrels Nest Lane.

The firefighters were inside the fully involved home when the first floor gave way, trapping them in the basement, according to fire investigators.  

The fallen heroes will be honored with a day of remembrance, Wednesday. Family and close friends will begin the day by visiting the home where the fire took place. 

They will then spend some time at Station 102 where the firefighters worked and at 6:11 a.m. when the initial alarm rang, a moment of silence will be observed. 

The day will end with a visit to the gravesite at Spring Grove Cemetery.

The investigation determined the blaze ignited in the basement where the homeowners were growing marijuana.

The origin of the fire was in an adjacent closet where Orchids were being grown.

The investigation revealed many contributing factors and the Colerain Township Fire Department says lessons have been learned as it pertains to responding to basement fires.

In the 10-years since the tragedy, procedural changes at the department have been made with the hope of helping firefighters safely fight basement fires and preventing deaths in the future.
 

