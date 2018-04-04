Endangered missing adult alert issued for man with dementia - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Endangered missing adult alert issued for man with dementia

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
The Ohio Attorney General's office put out an endangered missing adult alert out for Floyd Miller, 65, who has dementia. He was last seen leaving his Lucasville home Tuesday (Credit: Ohio Attorney General's office) The Ohio Attorney General's office put out an endangered missing adult alert out for Floyd Miller, 65, who has dementia. He was last seen leaving his Lucasville home Tuesday (Credit: Ohio Attorney General's office)
PIKE COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

The Ohio Attorney General's office issued an endangered missing adult alert for an elderly man early Wednesday morning.

Officials say Floyd Miller, 65, has dementia and was last seen leaving his home on State Route 104 in Lucasville around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Miller is described as being around 5 feet 10 inches in height, weighing 220 pounds, with brown hair, and blue eyes. Police say Miller is without his Dementia medication currently.

Miller was last seen wearing a sling on his left arm, with a gray short sleeve shirt and blue jeans, police said.

Police said Miller was last seen driving a white 2006 Chrysler Sebring with the Ohio license plate number FSJ6047.

If you see Miller you're asked to call 911.

