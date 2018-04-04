Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams' re-emerges on song charts thanks to meme

The 41-year-old song resurfaced on the rock charts at No. 14 this week. (Source: AP Photos)

(RNN) – Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 single "Dreams" from their Rumours album reentered the Billboard charts this week thanks to a popular meme.

The song surged to No. 14 on the rock charts thanks in large part to a March 22 Twitter post which depicts cheerleaders dancing enthusiastically to the song.

The tweet by user @bottledfleet said "Fleetwood Mac’s music is so boring, you can’t event dance to it.”

The status was retweeted more than 135,000 times and viewed 6.3 million times.

Me, an intellectual: pic.twitter.com/2QmrFycHy2 — i m m i g r ? n t (@bottledfleet) March 22, 2018

The song also raked in 1.9 million ondemand streams, according to Billboard.com.

"Dreams' " resurgence also benefited the album Rumours which saw a jump from 21 to 13, on the Top Rock Albums charts, up 12 percent. The album topped the Billboard 200 in 1977 for 31 weeks which is the longest span for an album by a group in Billboard’s history.

Rumours is also among the best-selling albums of all-time with more than 40 million sold worldwide.

Last week, another oldie, Blonde Redhead’s, For the Damaged Coda reemerged on the charts thanks to the Rick and Morty animated series.

