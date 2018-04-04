Tornadoes suspected in damage across Ohio

GROVE CITY, Ohio (AP) - Strong winds possibly from tornadoes have knocked down utility poles and wires and damaged buildings across parts of Ohio.
Much of western and central Ohio was under tornado warnings at times Tuesday evening, and National Weather Service investigators plan to survey damage Wednesday in areas including Grove City just south of Columbus and in rural areas near Springfield and Dayton to determine what caused it.
Several schools including the Grove City high school are closed, and hundreds of people are without power.
Authorities report a barn destroyed in South Charleston in Clark County and significant damage in parts of Greene County.
High waters are reported in the Cincinnati region, where temperatures that reached the high 70s Tuesday are expected to plunge to below freezing late Wednesday.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
