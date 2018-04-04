Police investigate reports of 'zombie' raccoons

Unfortunately, infected raccoons cannot be relocated and must be euthanized. (Source: Robert Coggeshall)

Coggeshall's attempted to scare the raccoon away. (Source: Robert Coggeshall)

Youngstown police were called to 14 similar situations in the past three weeks. (Source: Robert Coggeshall)

Robert Coggeshall's play time with his dogs was interrupted by a feisty and sick raccoon last week. (Source: Robert Coggeshall)

An expert says he believes the distemper virus is causing raccoons to exhibit zombie-like behaviors. (Source: Robert Coggeshall)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in northeast Ohio.

WKBN-TV reports Youngstown police have received more than a dozen calls in the past three weeks about raccoons acting strangely in the daytime.

Photographer Robert Coggeshall says he was playing with his dogs outside his home last week when one such raccoon approached them. Coggeshall says the animal would stand on its hind legs, show its teeth and fall over backward.

The raccoon Coggeshall saw and 14 others police responded to were euthanized.

The state Department of Natural Resources says the animals were likely suffering from distemper, not rabies. The viral disease causes coughing, tremors and seizures and leads raccoons to lose their fear of humans.

Authorities are asking residents to report raccoons behaving unusually to their local police station.

