Calm after storm: Asian stocks up day after trade war fears

The increase mirrors the possible 25 percent tariffs announced Tuesday by the Trump administration on goods including aerospace, telecoms and machinery.Full Story >
Washington and Beijing have imposed $3 billion in trade tariffs on each other’s goods.Full Story >
A Northern Kentucky man is suing state officials for the right to put "IM GOD" on his Kentucky license plate. Ben "Bennie" Hart said he drove around the buckeye state with "IM GOD" on his Ohio plate for more than a decade. His reasoning for the personalized plate is that he identifies as an atheist, and the plate is his way of spreading a political and philosophical message that faith is susceptible to individualized interpretation. &qu...Full Story >
Owners failing to pick up after their dogs is an ongoing problem in Bellevue.Full Story >
Cincinnati leaders have officially approved a deal that'll allow the city to take over the iconic King Records site in Evanston.Full Story >
A local company is helping improve the quality of life for veterans and first-responders with disabilities.Full Story >
Four retired journalists are recalling their roles in helping The Associated Press report the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years agoFull Story >
US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese products as trade tensions riseFull Story >
President Donald Trump says he expects to decide "very quickly" whether to remove U.S. troops from war-torn Syria, saying their primary mission was to defeat the Islamic State group and "we've almost completed that task."Full Story >
A Dutch attorney who lied to federal agents investigating former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been sentenced to 30 days in prisonFull Story >
Leaders of Baltic countries arrive at White House for talks with President Donald Trump.Full Story >
Country star Dierks Bentley hopes that his new single reminds fans he's not always singing about a partyFull Story >
One juror has been picked and key rulings are on the way in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrialFull Story >
