Stocks surge as market escapes early plunge on trade fears

The increase mirrors the possible 25 percent tariffs announced Tuesday by the Trump administration on goods including aerospace, telecoms and machinery.Full Story >
The increase mirrors the possible 25 percent tariffs announced Tuesday by the Trump administration on goods including aerospace, telecoms and machinery.Full Story >
Washington and Beijing have imposed $3 billion in trade tariffs on each other’s goods.Full Story >
Washington and Beijing have imposed $3 billion in trade tariffs on each other’s goods.Full Story >
BAM 2.0 said it is holding Miami University administrators accountable for racially insensitive remarks made on campus and problems with diversity the group said have not been fixed.Full Story >
BAM 2.0 said it is holding Miami University administrators accountable for racially insensitive remarks made on campus and problems with diversity the group said have not been fixed.Full Story >
Snow Monday morning, flooding rains Tuesday morning, severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening and more snow Wednesday.Full Story >
Snow Monday morning, flooding rains Tuesday morning, severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening and more snow Wednesday.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati is staying tight-lipped about a deal to build a soccer-specific stadium in the Tri-State.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati is staying tight-lipped about a deal to build a soccer-specific stadium in the Tri-State.Full Story >
Four retired journalists are recalling their roles in helping The Associated Press report the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years agoFull Story >
Four retired journalists are recalling their roles in helping The Associated Press report the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years agoFull Story >
US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese products as trade tensions riseFull Story >
US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese products as trade tensions riseFull Story >
President Donald Trump says he expects to decide "very quickly" whether to remove U.S. troops from war-torn Syria, saying their primary mission was to defeat the Islamic State group and "we've almost completed that task."Full Story >
President Donald Trump says he expects to decide "very quickly" whether to remove U.S. troops from war-torn Syria, saying their primary mission was to defeat the Islamic State group and "we've almost completed that task."Full Story >
A Dutch attorney who lied to federal agents investigating former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been sentenced to 30 days in prisonFull Story >
A Dutch attorney who lied to federal agents investigating former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been sentenced to 30 days in prisonFull Story >
A Dutch attorney who lied to federal agents investigating former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been sentenced to 30 days in prisonFull Story >
A Dutch attorney who lied to federal agents investigating former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been sentenced to 30 days in prisonFull Story >
Leaders of Baltic countries arrive at White House for talks with President Donald Trump.Full Story >
Leaders of Baltic countries arrive at White House for talks with President Donald Trump.Full Story >
Country star Dierks Bentley hopes that his new single reminds fans he's not always singing about a partyFull Story >
Country star Dierks Bentley hopes that his new single reminds fans he's not always singing about a partyFull Story >
One juror has been picked and key rulings are on the way in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrialFull Story >
One juror has been picked and key rulings are on the way in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrialFull Story >