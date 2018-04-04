Utility says power plants will stay open during bankruptcy

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Attorneys for FirstEnergy Solutions say the company's coal and nuclear power plants will keep producing electricity while the company undergoes reorganization under bankruptcy.
The FirstEnergy Corp. subsidiary told a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge in Akron that it should have enough money to remain operating and pay its employees during the reorganization.
FirstEnergy Solutions said while filing for bankruptcy protection on Saturday that it faces billions of dollars in debt and increasing pressure from natural gas power plants.
The company operates two nuclear plants in Ohio and one in Pennsylvania. It also has coal-fired power plants in both states.
But FirstEnergy Solutions said Tuesday that the long-term future of the plants remains in question.
Last week, the utility said it intends to shut down its nuclear plants within three years.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
