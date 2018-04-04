Tornado touched down in Xenia on 44th anniversary of "Super Outb - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Tornado touched down in Xenia on 44th anniversary of "Super Outbreak"

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Photo taken from the Greene Memorial Hospital by Fred Stewart. (National Weather Service) Photo taken from the Greene Memorial Hospital by Fred Stewart. (National Weather Service)
XENIA, OH (FOX19 NOW) -

A tornado touched down in Xenia Tuesday - the same day residents marked the 44th anniversary of the deadliest tornadoes in the region's history.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service surveyed damage in eastern Beavercreek Township and western Xenia Township along Ludlow Road Wednesday morning. The survey team is expected to release more information about the tornado later this afternoon.

On April 3, 1974, a "Super Outbreak" of tornadoes impacted 13 states across the easter United States with some of the strongest tornadoes hitting Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. 159 deaths were reported in the Super Outbreak.

"Two violent F5 tornadoes destroyed much of Xenia and Sayler Park (a western suburb of Cincinnati) in Ohio. Resulting in 34 deaths, the Xenia tornado was the deadliest of all tornadoes from this outbreak and remains among the top 10 costliest U.S. tornadoes on record," according to the weather service. 

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information on Tuesday's storm is released.  

