Mom: Teen charged in stepfather shooting was defending self

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) - Ohio authorities say a 17-year-old boy shot and killed his stepfather, while his mother says the shooting was in self-defense.
Adrian Kramer has been charged with murder in the death of 32-year-old Aaron Cusick.
The teen's mother said Tuesday in a Newark courtroom that her son was defending himself and that his stepfather was trying to kill him.
Crystal Cusick says her husband had also attempted to attack her and her younger son. Kramer's attorney argues the shooting was likely in self-defense, noting Aaron Cusick's previous convictions on assault and domestic violence charges.
Prosecutors are seeking to try Kramer as an adult. Aaron Cusick died at the scene of the shooting Monday night.
Another hearing is scheduled for April 23.
