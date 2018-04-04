Toothy sketch of burglary suspect draws guffaws

(RNN) - It's a funny sketch. The crime wasn't.

Warwickshire, UK, authorities released a distinctive sketch Tuesday of a burglary suspect, called an efit (short for electronic facial identification technique), created with the help a computer program.

We've issued an efit for of a suspect in a distraction burglary in Stratford in February. If you have any information please contact us. https://t.co/NipFniL1ed pic.twitter.com/oGiYfxIi2e — Warwickshire Police (@warkspolice) April 3, 2018

The suspects allegedly tricked their way into a Stratford woman's home on Feb. 5, posing as housing officials, Warwickshire police said.

One of the men distracted the woman while the other one searched the property. Once the woman realized what the men were up to, she ordered them out of her apartment, but they left with the woman's cash.

The tweet of the suspect's sketch has garnered more than 18,000 retweets and 29,000 likes as of Wednesday.

One person compared the perp with a shark from "Finding Nemo."

His dentist should be able to ID him without films. pic.twitter.com/xMI1ni5aUF — Laura Mcc (@lauraMcc1422) April 4, 2018

Another person said the case was closed. Spongebob Squarepants was obviously behind the burglary.

Case is closed. I found your man in a pineapple under the sea. It was a real shocker. pic.twitter.com/dZ0lwJAw9K — emily ?? (@pure_howell) April 3, 2018

A commenter blamed a third character for the crime, the Cheshire cat.

Distraction you say pic.twitter.com/azTiUbiwOg — Lee Williams (@TheLeeWilliams) April 4, 2018

An officer offered his two cents, some helpful advice to avoid being a victim and his own grinning mugshot.

Will be getting out there today to hunt this guy down.



Remember, to CATCH a burglar, you have to SMILE like a burglar ??



.

.

.



(On a serious note; always ask for ID, stay alert with unsolicited callers and don't think you're wasting our time by reporting suspicious incidents!) pic.twitter.com/X4VIewZlba — PC Dave Wise (@CopThatCooks) April 4, 2018

The police department said it expected and appreciated the attention, hoping it leads to an arrest in the case.

"We can confirm that this is real and that we anticipated the attention! But jokes aside, it was created from a description provided and it's serious as a woman was victim of a horrible crime," the police department tweeted.

We can confirm that this is real and that we anticipated the attention! But jokes aside, it was created from a description provided and it's serious as a woman was victim of a horrible crime. Hopefully the attention will mean we identify the offender/bring him to justice quicker — Warwickshire Police (@warkspolice) April 3, 2018

