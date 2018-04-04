Toothy sketch of burglary suspect draws guffaws - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Toothy sketch of burglary suspect draws guffaws

(RNN) - It's a funny sketch. The crime wasn't.

Warwickshire, UK, authorities released a distinctive sketch Tuesday of a burglary suspect, called an efit (short for electronic facial identification technique), created with the help a computer program.

The suspects allegedly tricked their way into a Stratford woman's home on Feb. 5, posing as housing officials, Warwickshire police said.

One of the men distracted the woman while the other one searched the property. Once the woman realized what the men were up to, she ordered them out of her apartment, but they left with the woman's cash.

The tweet of the suspect's sketch has garnered more than 18,000 retweets and 29,000 likes as of Wednesday.

One person compared the perp with a shark from "Finding Nemo."

Another person said the case was closed. Spongebob Squarepants was obviously behind the burglary.

A commenter blamed a third character for the crime, the Cheshire cat.

An officer offered his two cents, some helpful advice to avoid being a victim and his own grinning mugshot.

The police department said it expected and appreciated the attention, hoping it leads to an arrest in the case.

"We can confirm that this is real and that we anticipated the attention! But jokes aside, it was created from a description provided and it's serious as a woman was victim of a horrible crime," the police department tweeted.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly