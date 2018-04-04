Records: Deputies warned Ohio photographer about tactics

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Records show an Ohio sheriff's office and a news photographer accidentally shot by one of the agency's deputies last year are at odds over the photographer's presence at police scenes.
Two Clark County Sheriff's Office sergeants and a deputy spoke of concerns about photographer Andy Grimm in interviews with investigators obtained by The Associated Press through a records request.
The records also show a sheriff's office major and the sheriff herself noted concerns they'd heard over the year about the photographer.
A grand jury last month declined to indict Deputy Jacob Shaw for shooting Grimm in September after mistaking his camera tripod for a rifle.
Grimm survived the shooting. He says neither he nor his paper has ever been notified of a negative interaction with police.
