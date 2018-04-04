Recipe: Peanut butter granola sushi

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.Full Story >
Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.Full Story >
Warwickshire, UK, authorities released a distinctive sketch Tuesday of a burglary suspect, called an efit, created with the help a computer program.Full Story >
Cincinnati City Council laid the groundwork Wednesday for an investigation of misconduct accusations against City Manager Harry Black.Full Story >
A tornado touched down in Xenia Tuesday - the same day residents marked the 44th anniversary of the deadliest tornadoes in the region's history. TheFull Story >
