Recipe: Peanut butter granola sushi - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Recipe: Peanut butter granola sushi

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect

Who says sushi has to be exclusively for fish? Here's a recipe for peanut butter granola sushi.

Peanut Butter/Granola Sushi

Ingredients:

  • Banana
  • Nut Butter or Choice
  • Whirlybird Granola (Chocolate)
  • Optional: Chocolate Sauce


Instructions:

  1. Slice the bananas about 1 inch in width
  2. Spread peanut butter on the outside of the banana
  3. Roll in Chocolate Whirlybird Granola
  4. OPTIONAL: sprinkle with Chocolate chips and drizzle chocolate sauce

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • YouTube shooter visited gun range before attacking company

    YouTube shooter visited gun range before attacking company

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:15 PM EDT2018-04-04 17:15:53 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    Full Story >

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    Full Story >

  • Trump says 'strong action' coming on immigration

    Trump says 'strong action' coming on immigration

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-04 04:26:14 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:59 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:59:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2006, file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence Wednesday, June 21, 2006, near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump ...(AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2006, file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence Wednesday, June 21, 2006, near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump ...

    Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.

    Full Story >

    Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.

    Full Story >

  • Toothy sketch of burglary suspect draws guffaws

    Toothy sketch of burglary suspect draws guffaws

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:17 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:17:56 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:17 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:17:56 GMT
    (Source: @warkspolice/Twitter)(Source: @warkspolice/Twitter)
    (Source: @warkspolice/Twitter)(Source: @warkspolice/Twitter)

    Warwickshire, UK, authorities released a distinctive sketch Tuesday of a burglary suspect, called an efit, created with the help a computer program.

    Full Story >

    Warwickshire, UK, authorities released a distinctive sketch Tuesday of a burglary suspect, called an efit, created with the help a computer program.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly