New publisher for newspapers in Elko, NV; Twin Falls, ID

ELKO, Nev. (AP) - A former publisher in charge of several newspapers in North Carolina has been named the new publisher of the Elko Daily Free Press in Nevada and the Times-News in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Lee Enterprises announced 61-year-old Kevin Kampman is scheduled to begin his new job Thursday. He'll be based in Twin Falls.
Kampman temporarily retired in May from the BH Media Group in Winston-Salem where he oversaw two daily papers and eight smaller community publications.
The Cleveland native began his 37-year career in newspapers in the circulation department at the Columbus Dispatch.
The Free Press reports he'll replace former publisher Travis Quast, who's taking a job in eastern Idaho overseeing a dozen publications through the Adams Publication Group.
Lee Enterprises serves 49 markets in 20 states. It acquired the Free Press in 2004 from Liberty Publishing.
Information from: Elko Daily Free Press, http://www.elkodaily.com
