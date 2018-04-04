Recipe: Kings Island mac and cheese - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Recipe: Kings Island mac and cheese

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
(PHOTO: Noodles & Company/Provided) (PHOTO: Noodles & Company/Provided)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

With Kings Island's opening day right around the coroner, Executive Chef James Major stopped by to show off his mac and cheese recipe. 

Mac & Cheese

Ingredients:

  • 1 Cup                     Heavy Cream
  • ½ Cup                    Cream Cheese
  • 1 TBSP                  BBQ Seasoning (Salt & Pepper)
  • AS Desired            Cheese
  • 2 Cup                     Cooked Macaroni

Directions:

  1. Bring Heavy Cream & Cream Cheese to a simmer.
  2. Add Seasoning, Cheese and Macaroni till it all comes together.
  3. You can eat then or add to a pan bake at 350F till bubbling add buttered bread crumb and bake more till brown.
  4. Enjoy

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • YouTube shooter visited gun range before attacking company

    YouTube shooter visited gun range before attacking company

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:20 PM EDT2018-04-04 17:20:09 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    Full Story >

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    Full Story >

  • Trump says 'strong action' coming on immigration

    Trump says 'strong action' coming on immigration

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-04 04:26:14 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-04-04 17:19:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2006, file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence Wednesday, June 21, 2006, near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump ...(AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2006, file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence Wednesday, June 21, 2006, near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump ...

    Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.

    Full Story >

    Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.

    Full Story >

  • Toothy sketch of burglary suspect draws guffaws

    Toothy sketch of burglary suspect draws guffaws

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:17 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:17:56 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:17 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:17:56 GMT
    (Source: @warkspolice/Twitter)(Source: @warkspolice/Twitter)
    (Source: @warkspolice/Twitter)(Source: @warkspolice/Twitter)

    Warwickshire, UK, authorities released a distinctive sketch Tuesday of a burglary suspect, called an efit, created with the help a computer program.

    Full Story >

    Warwickshire, UK, authorities released a distinctive sketch Tuesday of a burglary suspect, called an efit, created with the help a computer program.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly