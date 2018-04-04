Man dies after being pulled from ocean in Florida

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) - A man who was pulled from the ocean off the coast of Florida has died.
The Palm Beach Post reports authorities were responding to reports of multiple swimmers in distressed when they pulled Nader Khalil out of the ocean near Jupiter. The 46-year-old Ohio man was pulled from the water at about 2 p.m. Monday and was pronounced dead just before 3 p.m.
The Post quotes the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office as saying the county medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati City Council laid the groundwork Wednesday for an investigation of misconduct accusations against City Manager Harry Black.Full Story >
Cincinnati City Council laid the groundwork Wednesday for an investigation of misconduct accusations against City Manager Harry Black.Full Story >
A tornado touched down in Xenia Tuesday - the same day residents marked the 44th anniversary of the deadliest tornadoes in the region's history. TheFull Story >
A tornado touched down in Xenia Tuesday - the same day residents marked the 44th anniversary of the deadliest tornadoes in the region's history. TheFull Story >
Thunderstorms will be possible from late Tuesday afternoon through the early overnight hours.Full Story >
Thunderstorms will be possible from late Tuesday afternoon through the early overnight hours.Full Story >
A Cincinnati woman is recovering in the hospital after police say she escaped an attempted abduction.Full Story >
A Cincinnati woman is recovering in the hospital after police say she escaped an attempted abduction.Full Story >
The Ohio Attorney General's office issued an endangered missing adult alert for an elderly man early Wednesday morning.Full Story >
The Ohio Attorney General's office issued an endangered missing adult alert for an elderly man early Wednesday morning.Full Story >