YouTube shooter criticized company policy changes

YouTube changed its YouTube Program Policy in January following outrage over Logan Paul. (Source: San Bruno Police/Twitter)

(RNN) - Investigators in California believe a woman’s grievances with YouTube may have been a motive in a shooting outside dining area on the campus, injuring four people.

San Bruno police are still investigating Nasim Najafi Aghdam’s, the suspected shooter, but the 39-year-old had accused YouTube of filtering her videos.

Aghdam had a vast online presence dedicated to hand art and veganism. She had at least three YouTube channels, in English, Turkish and Farsi.

Aghdam told her family she "hated" YouTube because they were censoring her videos and paying her less.

“There is no equal growth opportunity on YOUTUBE or any other video sharing site,” according to a statement on her website.m “Your channel will grow if they want (it) to!!!!!”

YouTube changed its YouTube Partner Program policy in January in an effort to protect its creative community from what it called “bad actors.”

The company changed the eligibility for creators to monetize their content from 10,000 lifetime video views to 4,000 hours.

“These higher standards will also help us prevent potentially inappropriate videos from monetizing which can hurt revenue for everyone,” according to the statement.

The video channel made the changes after YouTube star Logan Paul published a video showing a suicide victim’s body in Japan.

The company also announced that on Feb. 20, channels with less than 1,000 subscribers or 4,000 watch hours, would no longer be able to earn money on the channel.

“While this change will tackle the potential abuse of a large but disparate group of smaller channels, we also know that the bad action of a single, large channel can also have an impact on the community and how advertisers view YouTube,” company statement said.

It is unclear how many people were subscribed to Aghdam’s YouTube channels. They’ve since been removed from YouTube.

