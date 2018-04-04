Cincinnati homicide suspects arrested in northern Kentucky SWAT - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Cincinnati homicide suspects arrested in northern Kentucky SWAT operation

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Billie Dotson and Tamyla Nelms, photo of Jajuan Keith not provided (Cincinnati Police) Billie Dotson and Tamyla Nelms, photo of Jajuan Keith not provided (Cincinnati Police)
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

Covington SWAT teams assisted in arresting three people connected with a homicide in Cincinnati's Westwood neighborhood. 

Cincinnati Police found Antoine Higgins, 35, shot in the torso on Ferncrest Court Saturday. 

On Wednesday, Covington and Cincinnati police departments executed a "high risk" search warrant at a home in the 1800 block of Scott Street, according to Covington Lt. Col. Brian Steffan. 

A SWAT vehicle was spotted on Scott Street along with armed officers serving the search warrant Wednesday afternoon. 

Authorities arrested three people: Billy Dotson, 21, Tamyla Nelms, 22, and Jajuan Keith, 23.

They are each charged with murder. 

