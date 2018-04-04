'Dilly Dilly' will get you canned at the Masters - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

'Dilly Dilly' will get you canned at the Masters

(RNN) – Aren’t sports supposed to be fun?

The latest decree coming out of Augusta National Golf Club includes words that will get you kicked out of this week’s Masters Tournament.

The Bud Light catchphrase “Dilly Dilly” is on the forbidden list, Bryce Ritchie with Bunkered, a Scottish golf magazine, reported.

While the sports world groaned, the folks at Bud Light saw it as a marketing opportunity. It’s sending 1,000 “Dilly Dilly” shirts to Georgia.

Shouting things out at the Masters, or any other golf tournament, is nothing new.

Usually, it’s OK, unless someone yells during a player’s backswing. Then, it’s a big deal.

You don’t have to shout, “Dilly Dilly” to get escorted out when you do that.

