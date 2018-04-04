'Dilly Dilly' will get you canned at the Masters

(RNN) – Aren’t sports supposed to be fun?

The latest decree coming out of Augusta National Golf Club includes words that will get you kicked out of this week’s Masters Tournament.

The Bud Light catchphrase “Dilly Dilly” is on the forbidden list, Bryce Ritchie with Bunkered, a Scottish golf magazine, reported.

Just been told security staff at Augusta National have been handed a sheet with a list of sayings that are prohibited. I'm told "dilly dilly" is one of them. Patrons who shout out these phrases will be "removed" immediately. #themasters — Bryce Ritchie (@Bryce_bunkered) April 2, 2018

While the sports world groaned, the folks at Bud Light saw it as a marketing opportunity. It’s sending 1,000 “Dilly Dilly” shirts to Georgia.

Our King weighs in on the Dilly Dilly ban. pic.twitter.com/rVxrD5dsNf — Bud Light (@budlight) April 3, 2018

Shouting things out at the Masters, or any other golf tournament, is nothing new.

Usually, it’s OK, unless someone yells during a player’s backswing. Then, it’s a big deal.

You don’t have to shout, “Dilly Dilly” to get escorted out when you do that.

