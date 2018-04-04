'Dilly Dilly' will get you canned at the Masters

(RNN) – Aren’t sports supposed to be fun?
The latest decree coming out of Augusta National Golf Club includes words that will get you kicked out of this week’s Masters Tournament.
The Bud Light catchphrase “Dilly Dilly” is on the forbidden list, Bryce Ritchie with Bunkered, a Scottish golf magazine, reported.
Just been told security staff at Augusta National have been handed a sheet with a list of sayings that are prohibited. I'm told "dilly dilly" is one of them. Patrons who shout out these phrases will be "removed" immediately. #themasters— Bryce Ritchie (@Bryce_bunkered) April 2, 2018
While the sports world groaned, the folks at Bud Light saw it as a marketing opportunity. It’s sending 1,000 “Dilly Dilly” shirts to Georgia.
Our King weighs in on the Dilly Dilly ban. pic.twitter.com/rVxrD5dsNf— Bud Light (@budlight) April 3, 2018
Shouting things out at the Masters, or any other golf tournament, is nothing new.
Usually, it’s OK, unless someone yells during a player’s backswing. Then, it’s a big deal.
You don’t have to shout, “Dilly Dilly” to get escorted out when you do that.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.
Here is where you will find all you need to know about the 2018 Masters tournament.Full Story >
Here is where you will find all you need to know about the 2018 Masters tournament.Full Story >
BAM 2.0 said it is holding Miami University administrators accountable for racially insensitive remarks made on campus and problems with diversity the group said have not been fixed.Full Story >
BAM 2.0 said it is holding Miami University administrators accountable for racially insensitive remarks made on campus and problems with diversity the group said have not been fixed.Full Story >
Snow Monday morning, flooding rains Tuesday morning, severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening and more snow Wednesday.Full Story >
Snow Monday morning, flooding rains Tuesday morning, severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening and more snow Wednesday.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati is staying tight-lipped about a deal to build a soccer-specific stadium in the Tri-State.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati is staying tight-lipped about a deal to build a soccer-specific stadium in the Tri-State.Full Story >