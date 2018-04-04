CPS willing to continue discussion with FC Cincinnati regarding West End

FC Cincinnati fans cheer in the first half of a U.S. Open Cup soccer match against the Columbus Crew, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Cincinnati. FC Cincinnati won 1-0. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

FC Cincinnati is staying tight-lipped about a deal to build a soccer-specific stadium in the Tri-State.

The team seemed to be focusing on Oakley or Newport, Ky., after a deal in the West End appeared to fall through, but now Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education says discussions about a West End site are not over.

"The board remains committed to the terms of the resolution we passed last month. and we are willing to continue our discussion with FC Cincinnati in a transparent manner," said Carolyn Jones, Board of Education President.

The resolution would require FC Cincinnati to pay property taxes of $2 million per year for 12 years.

