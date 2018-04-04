FL teen bites chicken's head off, police say

Travis Steele was officially introduced as Xavier’s 18th head men’s basketball coach Wednesday and delivered one clear message.Full Story >
Travis Steele was officially introduced as Xavier’s 18th head men’s basketball coach Wednesday and delivered one clear message.Full Story >
Tuesday's storms left behind a mess in Williamstown, Kentucky. Fallen trees litter backyards and work crews are removing the trees toppled by the wind.Full Story >
Tuesday's storms left behind a mess in Williamstown, Kentucky. Fallen trees litter backyards and work crews are removing the trees toppled by the wind.Full Story >
BAM 2.0 said it is holding Miami University administrators accountable for racially insensitive remarks made on campus and problems with diversity the group said have not been fixed.Full Story >
BAM 2.0 said it is holding Miami University administrators accountable for racially insensitive remarks made on campus and problems with diversity the group said have not been fixed.Full Story >