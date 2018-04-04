FL teen bites chicken's head off, police say

A 17-year-old high school student bit the head off a chicken, according to authorities. (Source: WESH/CNN)

(WESH/CNN) - A few weeks ago, Beth Bechir with Triple B Ranch and Gardens donated baby chickens to University High School to help with the agriculture science and culinary arts program.

"They're working really hard to learn about farming, learning where their food comes from, taking care of the animals," she said.

The University High School students were raising chicks to maturity and then get eggs from them for their classes.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is having a hard time processing what happened just hours after the agriculture and culinary students held an event to show off all their hard work.

"You know, when I first heard it, you're thinking, 'Nah, this is not normal. This is way out of the norm,'" Chitwood said.

A 17-year-old student and others broke into the chicken coop collecting eggs to throw around campus.

That's when the teen arrested took it a step further and bit the head of one of the chickens and watched it die.

"I think it's pretty sadistic and I think there's some psychological issues that need to be addressed here," Chitwood said.

Volusia County Schools agrees. In a statement the school system said:

"We are taking disciplinary action, but more importantly, we want to make sure the student is screened for behavioral/mental health issues."

The teen told deputies he has an anger management issue and violent tendencies. He's charged with felony animal cruelty and trespassing.

The teen was released to his mother for the night but must appear in court.

