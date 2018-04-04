Miami U students protest lack of diversity

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.Full Story >
Shouting the popular Bud Light catchphrase during the Masters will get you booted from the tournament.Full Story >
The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.Full Story >
Facebook announced in a blog post Wednesday that the number of users whose data was compromised by Cambridge Analytica is now 87 million.Full Story >
The parents allegedly failed to provide emergency care for the baby, who died within 10 hours of being born.Full Story >
