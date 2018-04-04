Residents in Williamstown, Ky. cleaning up after storms - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Residents in Williamstown, Ky. cleaning up after storms

Posted by Frankie Jupiter, Reporter
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY (FOX19) -

Tuesday's storms left behind a mess in Williamstown, Kentucky. Fallen trees litter backyards and work crews are removing the trees toppled by the wind.

Dustin Chipman is still processing the damage the done to his home. He said he was waiting for his girlfriend to arrive home when his mobile home crashed from its foundation to the ground below.

"Next thing I knew, I was laying on my back and then it took me a second to realize that everything was tilted and then I just, I lost it …I lost it,” he said. 

Chipman said he thought his mobile home was going to flip.

"I'm OK, the dog is OK. It could have been worst. It's all material things. I've never had nothing of my own and I just have to work harder," he said. 

On Wednesday, Chipman and his girlfriend went through the home to assess the damage and to get clothing. Right now, they're staying in a hotel with the help of Red Cross.

"Reality is really kicking in right now. I don't know what I'm going to do,” said Chipman.

