Mom melts hearts in song to son with terminal epilepsy

PENDLETON, SC (WHNS/CNN/RNN) – A video of a mother singing to her terminally ill child in the hospital is warming hearts across the internet.

Back in March, the Duke Cancer Institute posted a video of Abigail Tanner at the piano with her infant son, Lincoln. They were there for a neurology appointment.

The 1-year-old has a very rare form of terminal epilepsy called Malignant Migrating Partial Seizures of Infancy (MMPSI).

The video of Tanner singing "Never Enough" from “The Greatest Showman” has received more than 200,000 views on Facebook.

"I had a moment without all the other kids. I just had Lincoln, and so yeah, you know it was just a sacred moment between Lincoln and I just signing a little song from a movie I love," Tanner said.

The moment means even more to her now.

"I thought about it in the context of Lincoln and what it may be like to lose him and what those lyrics mean,” she said. “It wouldn't matter if we didn't have Lincoln.”



Since then, both mom and son have gained a few new followers online, and a lot of emotional and spiritual support.

"Some people have been so sweet we've had some ladies reach out and say you just got yourself a new prayer warrior," Tanner said.

