Clermont County sheriff hopes to generate new leads by releasing UDF robbery video

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office has released video of a weekend robbery at a UDF in Stonelick Township.

Police are hoping the surveillance footage will help them learn the identification of the man behind the mask by generating some new leads.

On March 31, deputies say a masked man standing 5 feet 9 inches walked into the UDF on 131 in Stonelick Township and pointed a handgun at the clerk behind the counter. Both employees in the store were ordered to empty the registers, and after collecting the cash, the man fled on foot.

During a 911 call to the Clermont County Dispatch Center, one of the cashiers described the suspect as a white man dressed in all black. Police say the man left the store on foot but may have had a vehicle parked a short distance from the gas station.

"I didn't hear or see anything pull up and we usually do," the cashier said.

This investigation is ongoing at this time and anyone with information about this offense is asked to contact the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office at 513-732-7510.

