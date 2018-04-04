Local company helps blind veteran run on his own - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Local company helps blind veteran run on his own

Posted by Maytal Levi, Reporter
Connect
A local company is helping improve the quality of life for veterans and first-responders with disabilities. (WXIX) A local company is helping improve the quality of life for veterans and first-responders with disabilities. (WXIX)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A local company is helping improve the quality of life for veterans and first-responders with disabilities.

The latest accomplishment for QL+ (which stands for Quality of Life +) has been connecting blind veteran Larry Gunter with engineering students at the University of Dayton.

The students were given several months to develop a device that would allow Gunter the ability to run freely on a treadmill. On Wednesday, Gunter flew in from Georgia to test out the device and it was a success.

“I can’t run outside by myself, I can’t bike outside by myself, and I can’t swim outside by myself,” said Gunter.

Gunter was diagnosed with a genetic disease in his 30s that ultimately causes blindness. He lost his career and independence at the same time.

“When you’re blind, you’re limited to what you can do by yourself, especially when it comes to exercise,” said Gunter.

Gunter plans to train on a treadmill with his new device with the goal of hiking the Appalachian Trail later this year.

Amber Humphrey with QL+ says the device is one-of-a-kind, tailored specifically for Gunter’s needs.

“It had to be lightweight, it had to be durable, it had to fit into his backpack and it had to be universal to work on all treadmills,” said Humphrey.

To read more about QL+, click here.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Map: Teacher pay state by state

    Map: Teacher pay state by state

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-04-04 21:34:09 GMT
    Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)
    Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)

    According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.

    Full Story >

    According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.

    Full Story >

  • Police: YouTube shooter was calm in interview before attack

    Police: YouTube shooter was calm in interview before attack

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 8:31 PM EDT2018-04-05 00:31:42 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    Full Story >

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    Full Story >

  • His little cousin was bullied for his kitty lunchbox. What he did to defend him went viral

    His little cousin was bullied for his kitty lunchbox. What he did to defend him went viral

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:46 PM EDT2018-04-04 21:46:07 GMT
    A Charlotte man's little cousin was bulled for bringing this lunch box to school. He went viral for what he did to defend him.A Charlotte man's little cousin was bulled for bringing this lunch box to school. He went viral for what he did to defend him.

    A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.

    Full Story >

    A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly