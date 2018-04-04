Local company helps blind veteran run on his own

According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.Full Story >
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.Full Story >
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.Full Story >
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.Full Story >
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.Full Story >
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.Full Story >
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.Full Story >
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.Full Story >
Shouting the popular Bud Light catchphrase during the Masters will get you booted from the tournament.Full Story >
Shouting the popular Bud Light catchphrase during the Masters will get you booted from the tournament.Full Story >