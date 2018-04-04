Local company helps blind veteran run on his own

A local company is helping improve the quality of life for veterans and first-responders with disabilities. (WXIX)

The latest accomplishment for QL+ (which stands for Quality of Life +) has been connecting blind veteran Larry Gunter with engineering students at the University of Dayton.

The students were given several months to develop a device that would allow Gunter the ability to run freely on a treadmill. On Wednesday, Gunter flew in from Georgia to test out the device and it was a success.

“I can’t run outside by myself, I can’t bike outside by myself, and I can’t swim outside by myself,” said Gunter.

Gunter was diagnosed with a genetic disease in his 30s that ultimately causes blindness. He lost his career and independence at the same time.

“When you’re blind, you’re limited to what you can do by yourself, especially when it comes to exercise,” said Gunter.

Gunter plans to train on a treadmill with his new device with the goal of hiking the Appalachian Trail later this year.

Amber Humphrey with QL+ says the device is one-of-a-kind, tailored specifically for Gunter’s needs.

“It had to be lightweight, it had to be durable, it had to fit into his backpack and it had to be universal to work on all treadmills,” said Humphrey.

