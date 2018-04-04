Air Force jet crashes in Nevada; third military crash this week

A military jet crashed over central Nevada during an exercise Wednesday. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) – A military jet crashed over central Nevada during an exercise Wednesday.

The F-16 fighter was from Nellis Air Force Base, and crashed on the Nevada Test and Training Range, base spokesman Staff Sgt. Jason Coulliard told the Associated Press.

The Air Force said in a statement that the condition of the pilot is “unknown at this time.”

Emergency personnel were called to the scene, and the accident is being investigated, the Air Force said.

The incident marks the third U.S. military aircraft crash this week. A Marine helicopter crashed in southern California on Tuesday, killing four crew members.

A Marine Harrier jet crashed Tuesday during takeoff in East Africa. The pilot ejected.

