City leaders approve property exchange for iconic King Records site

According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.Full Story >
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.Full Story >
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.Full Story >
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.Full Story >
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.Full Story >
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.Full Story >
A Tyler woman is warning all East Texans of a potentially dangerous threat in the area, something she says nearly caused the loss of her foot: the bite of a brown recluse spider.Full Story >
A Tyler woman is warning all East Texans of a potentially dangerous threat in the area, something she says nearly caused the loss of her foot: the bite of a brown recluse spider.Full Story >
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.Full Story >
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.Full Story >