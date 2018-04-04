City leaders approve property exchange for iconic King Records site

Cincinnati leaders have officially approved a deal that'll allow the city to take over the iconic King Records site in Evanston. (WXIX)

Cincinnati leaders have officially approved a deal that'll allow the city to take over the iconic King Records site in Evanston.

Bootsy Collins was at City Hall on Wednesday to show his support.

The city will receive the King Records property in an exchange with a developer for vacant land on Victory Parkway.

Several local groups hope to rehab the old studio and possibly turn it into a museum.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.