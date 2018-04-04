Bellevue resident sets up camera to catch pet owner leaving poop in front of her house

Owners failing to pick up after their dogs is an ongoing problem in Bellevue. (WXIX)

Owners failing to pick up after their dogs is an ongoing problem in Bellevue.

One woman set up a camera to catch her neighbor leaving his dog's poop behind. Then she posted the video on Facebook to shame him, hoping he would clean up his act.

In the business district on Fairfield Avenue, there are several dog waste bag dispensers and trash cans -- but it seems some aren't using them. Residents out on a stroll through the city have quickly learned that instead of looking ahead it's best to look down.

"I've found my foot in it a couple of times," said Benjamin Scruby who is a Bellevue resident.

A fed up neighbor set up a camera on Center Street hoping to crack the case of who has been leaving the mystery d roppings on the sidewalk in front of her house. She caught the man on video walking his dog. Then they stop in front of her house while the dog relieves itself. The dog owner then looks and pulls out a bag pretending like he's going to clean up after his dog but instead walks away.

Some residents are considering leaving bags in their front yard to encourage dog owners to clean up their mess.

FOX19 NOW did find several responsible folks out walking their pets on Wednesday. One woman we spoke to thinks it's a small number of dog owners partaking in bad behavior.

In Bellevue, it's against the law not clean up after your dog. If you are caught it can result in a $50 fine.

