Father knocks out intruder, livestreams takedown video

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI (WDIV/CNN) – A father of six in Michigan punched a stranger who walked into his home unannounced, saying he did what he had to do to protect his family.

Jonathen Abrams says he vividly remembers Friday night when his teenage daughter frantically called him.

"She told me a person had got into the house, that he was already inside the house," Abrams said.

The father says he found the man outside his home, attempting to breaking in. His instincts as a father kicked in, as well as his boxing skills, he says.

"I instantly punched him, and he was out cold," Abrams said. “Protect my family, that’s all I’m thinking.”

He then started a Facebook livestream, as he held the man down and waited for police to arrive.

"If anything happened, everybody would clearly see this is not my fault," Abrams said. "My heart's racing because I don't know if he has a knife. I don't know if he has a gun. I don't know what he has, but I'm going to protect my family."

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Jacob Cruz, was charged with breaking and entering. While in court, sporting a bruised eye, he said he’s not guilty of the crime.

Abrams believes something more sinister was going on that night.

"You were here to snatch a kid. You weren't here for anything else,” he said.

Regardless, Abrams is grateful his family is safe after the encounter.

"At that moment in time, I did the right thing, especially with my children watching me," he said.

Copyright 2018 WDIV, Jonathen Abrams via CNN. All rights reserved.

