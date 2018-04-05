Council lays out plan to investigate city manager turmoil

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Cincinnati City Council has laid the groundwork to investigate their city manager who is accused of bullying employees and retaliating against those who disagreed with him.
The council voted for the plan Wednesday that gives two council members broad authority to lead an investigation and to solicit testimony from employees who claim City Manager Harry Black acted inappropriately on the job.
The move signals the end of several weeks of debate with Democratic Mayor John Cranley, who wants to force Black out.
A council majority recently refused to fire Black, saying Cranley's objections were personal rather than professional.
Black says he regrets council's decision to begin an investigation and says he plans to hire an outside attorney to represent him.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Northern Kentucky man is suing state officials for the right to put "IM GOD" on his Kentucky license plate. Ben "Bennie" Hart said he drove around the buckeye state with "IM GOD" on his Ohio plate for more than a decade. His reasoning for the personalized plate is that he identifies as an atheist, and the plate is his way of spreading a political and philosophical message that faith is susceptible to individualized interpretation. &qu...Full Story >
A Northern Kentucky man is suing state officials for the right to put "IM GOD" on his Kentucky license plate. Ben "Bennie" Hart said he drove around the buckeye state with "IM GOD" on his Ohio plate for more than a decade. His reasoning for the personalized plate is that he identifies as an atheist, and the plate is his way of spreading a political and philosophical message that faith is susceptible to individualized interpretation. &qu...Full Story >
Owners failing to pick up after their dogs is an ongoing problem in Bellevue.Full Story >
Owners failing to pick up after their dogs is an ongoing problem in Bellevue.Full Story >
Cincinnati leaders have officially approved a deal that'll allow the city to take over the iconic King Records site in Evanston.Full Story >
Cincinnati leaders have officially approved a deal that'll allow the city to take over the iconic King Records site in Evanston.Full Story >
A local company is helping improve the quality of life for veterans and first-responders with disabilities.Full Story >
A local company is helping improve the quality of life for veterans and first-responders with disabilities.Full Story >