Sanitation worker safety: Group wants penalties passed

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Fifty years after two sanitation workers' deaths sparked a historic strike in Memphis, trash collection remains one the nation's most dangerous jobs.
The Solid Waste Association of North America says seven sanitation workers in the U.S. were killed in the first 10 days of 2018 alone.
One of the biggest modern hazards is distracted drivers. The association is working to pass legislation in 16 states, including Ohio, to create penalties for motorists who don't slow down and give workers enough space.
The effort comes as welcome news to Kenny Lawson. The Germantown, Ohio, resident lost his legs in 1996 when a driver plowed into the back of Lawson's garbage truck, pinning him underneath.
Lawson says it's dangerous work that most people take for granted.
