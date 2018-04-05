Police dog attacks missing teen with autism

The K-9 was being used to search for the 13-year-old after he left his house because he was upset over a video game. (Source: WTVD/CNN)

HENDERSON, NC (WTVD/CNN) – A North Carolina teenager is in the hospital after his family says a police K-9, who was searching for the missing teen, bit him so badly he needed stitches.

Police responded to a call of a missing 13-year-old Tuesday night. The boy’s grandmother, Antoinette Smith, told them her grandson had left the house after becoming upset over a video game.

She said the teen, who is on the autism spectrum and has ADHD, needed medication within the hour, adding he could fall asleep if he didn’t get it soon.

In response, the department deployed their K9 unit to try and track the teen down. After smelling a pillow, the dog and its handler soon found him about 30 feet from the home in a thorn brush thicket.

The department released a statement saying the 13-year-old received injuries from the K-9 and the vegetation he was found hiding in.

Smith says her grandson was bitten on the face and legs. He received five stitches on each leg and was set to undergo surgery Wednesday evening on his face. The severity of the facial injury, which is around his eye, is not known at this time.

"He didn’t deserve to have this. You know, it’s a hurting thing. It’s like, I don’t understand about this dog. The dog was very aggressive when he got the pillow, and from there, they should really monitor how he got to my grandson,” Smith said.

At this time, Smith is unsure if she’ll pursue legal action against the city.

Officers came to the hospital to visit the boy and drop off a gift bag for him.

"The injuries were unfortunate, but we are extremely relieved that he was located and returned to his loving family,” read the department’s statement.

Smith noted her grandson is familiar with and comfortable around animals.

Copyright 2018 WTVD via CNN. All rights reserved.