Oklahoma GOP leaders scramble to end teacher strike

James Deming plays a firefighter and his son plays the legislature in a video that Deming said explains the education budget crisis in a way people can better understand.

The Oklahoma governor signed legislation last week granting teachers pay raises of 15 to 18 percent. But some educators - who haven't seen a pay increase in 10 years - say that isn't good enough and walked out.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Teachers picket around the Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City, Monday, April 2, 2018, as teachers rally against low school funding.

According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.

Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)

Lawton families have found themselves working to watch over kids with schools closed during the statewide teacher walkout.

A teacher walkout in Oklahoma is entering its third day in a red state rebellion stretching from West Virginia to Arizona that is putting Republicans on the defensive.

(Nate Billings/The Oklahoman via AP). A state trooper walks by teachers and their supporters as they sit on the fourth floor in front of the entrance to the House of Representatives during the second day of a walkout by Oklahoma teachers at the state C...

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Teachers and supporters of increases in funding for Oklahoma schools applaud in the House gallery during a House session in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 4, 2018.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Oklahoma state Reps., clockwise from left, John Echols, R-Oklahoma City, Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, Scott Inman, D-Del City and David Perryman, D-Chickasha, discuss amendments to a funding bill on the House floor.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Carri Simunek, a 4th grade teacher at Waukomis, Okla. elementary school, adds her thoughts to a board of notes at an entrance to the state Capitol as school funding protests continue for the third day in Oklahoma City.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Teachers in the Senate gallery bow their heads for the opening prayer as protestors for increased school funding flood the state Capitol for the third day in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 4, 2018.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Teachers from Apollo elementary school in the Putnam City school district of Oklahoma City, wave signs at passing cars outside the state Capitol as protests over school funding continue for the third day in Oklahoma City.

By SEAN MURPHY

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Thousands of Oklahoma teachers, students and their supporters staged massive demonstrations at the state Capitol for the fourth straight day Thursday as Republican lawmakers struggled to find a way to placate the chanting masses and bring an end to school closures in some of the state's largest districts.

State House and Senate leaders announced they would take up money-raising bills Friday - a rarity for Oklahoma lawmakers who typically don't go to the Capitol on the final day of the workweek.

"Friday will be an important day," Senate Floor Leader Greg Treat said. "There will be substantive legislation."

GOP Gov. Mary Fallin signed legislation in late March granting teachers pay raises of about $6,100, or 15 to 18 percent. But many educators said classrooms also need more money, joining a movement of teachers that has ignited protests in other Republican-led states including West Virginia, Kentucky and Arizona.

Teachers now are pushing lawmakers to pass several more revenue-raising measures, including one that eliminates the income tax deduction for capital gains that would generate about $120 million annually. Another to expand tribal gambling would bring in about $20 million, but both of those measures face broad GOP opposition.

It's unclear whether these bills, or another to require certain online vendors to pay sales tax, will be enough to stop the strike.

Fallin on Wednesday called on teachers to return to classrooms, but in one interview Tuesday, she likened striking teachers to "a teenage kid that wants a better car."

"That was kind of a slap in the face," said Donita Goforth, an elementary art teacher from Grove, Oklahoma, who drove three-and-a-half hours to rally at the Capitol on Wednesday.

Many teachers already are back at work, especially in rural communities where local boards didn't vote to shut down. Still, schools in the state's largest districts remain shuttered, including Oklahoma City, Tulsa and many suburban communities.

___

Follow Sean Murphy at www.twitter.com/apseanmurphy

