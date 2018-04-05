Oklahoma GOP leaders scramble to end teacher strike

A teacher walkout in Oklahoma is entering its third day in a red state rebellion stretching from West Virginia to Arizona that is putting Republicans on the defensive.Full Story >
A teacher walkout in Oklahoma is entering its third day in a red state rebellion stretching from West Virginia to Arizona that is putting Republicans on the defensive.Full Story >
Lawton families have found themselves working to watch over kids with schools closed during the statewide teacher walkout.Full Story >
Lawton families have found themselves working to watch over kids with schools closed during the statewide teacher walkout.Full Story >
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.Full Story >
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.Full Story >
The Oklahoma governor signed legislation last week granting teachers pay raises of 15 to 18 percent. But some educators - who haven't seen a pay increase in 10 years - say that isn't good enough and walked out.Full Story >
The Oklahoma governor signed legislation last week granting teachers pay raises of 15 to 18 percent. But some educators - who haven't seen a pay increase in 10 years - say that isn't good enough and walked out.Full Story >
James Deming plays a firefighter and his son plays the legislature in a video that Deming said explains the education budget crisis in a way people can better understand.Full Story >
James Deming plays a firefighter and his son plays the legislature in a video that Deming said explains the education budget crisis in a way people can better understand.Full Story >
California and New York topped average teacher pay in 2016. South Dakota and Mississippi rank among the lowest.Full Story >
California and New York topped average teacher pay in 2016. South Dakota and Mississippi rank among the lowest.Full Story >
A hazmat incident at Middletown's water treatment plan injured at least one worker Thursday afternoon.Full Story >
A hazmat incident at Middletown's water treatment plan injured at least one worker Thursday afternoon.Full Story >
Changes to gun laws in Ohio are being proposed at the Statehouse including a "red flag" law that creates gun violence restraining orders against people showing signs of violence.Full Story >
Changes to gun laws in Ohio are being proposed at the Statehouse including a "red flag" law that creates gun violence restraining orders against people showing signs of violence.Full Story >
A man was seriously burned when a car caught fire at a Springfield Township body shop on Wednesday morning.Full Story >
A man was seriously burned when a car caught fire at a Springfield Township body shop on Wednesday morning.Full Story >
The 17-year-old Ross High School student accused of gunning down an 18-year-old classmate has entered a not guilty plea by reason of insanity.Full Story >
The 17-year-old Ross High School student accused of gunning down an 18-year-old classmate has entered a not guilty plea by reason of insanity.Full Story >
The Ohio Inspector General issued an investigation after receiving an anonymous complaint alleging an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) employee was pressuring co-workers into buying nutritional supplements.Full Story >
The Ohio Inspector General issued an investigation after receiving an anonymous complaint alleging an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) employee was pressuring co-workers into buying nutritional supplements.Full Story >
Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronounsFull Story >
Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronounsFull Story >
John Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn't stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlonsFull Story >
John Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn't stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlonsFull Story >
Police in Aurora say two men rescued a Warrenville man, pulling him away from a car after a fiery single-vehicle crashFull Story >
Police in Aurora say two men rescued a Warrenville man, pulling him away from a car after a fiery single-vehicle crashFull Story >
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionFull Story >
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionFull Story >
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionFull Story >
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionFull Story >
Four retired journalists are recalling their roles in helping The Associated Press report the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years agoFull Story >
Four retired journalists are recalling their roles in helping The Associated Press report the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years agoFull Story >
US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese products as trade tensions riseFull Story >
US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese products as trade tensions riseFull Story >
President Donald Trump says he expects to decide "very quickly" whether to remove U.S. troops from war-torn Syria, saying their primary mission was to defeat the Islamic State group and "we've almost completed that task."Full Story >
President Donald Trump says he expects to decide "very quickly" whether to remove U.S. troops from war-torn Syria, saying their primary mission was to defeat the Islamic State group and "we've almost completed that task."Full Story >